Speech to Text for Tuesday Evening Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

tonight partly cloudy, with a low around 55. south southeast wind 3 to 7 mph. wednesday increasing clouds, with a high near 78. calm wind becoming south southeast 5 to 9 mph in the morning. wednesday night a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. west wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light. new rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.