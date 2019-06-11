Speech to Text for Work begins on Barr-Reeve renovations

"school "school officals" have broken ground "in montgomery, indiana". it's all a part of a project "to renovate barr-reeve". news 10's bureau chief "gary brian".. tells us.. how the project is coming along. ////// < "asphalt is being torn up here in the parking lot at barr-reeve. it's the first step to provide more classrooms and renovate the school." crews began work on the "12"-million dollar project thi week. the first step - removing the old parking lot. this lot will be replaced with a large addition featuring a new gym, locker rooms, and classrooms. classrooms will replace the school's old gym. all of these changes come on the heels of increased attendance at school. today i spoke with barr-reeve superintendent "travis madison". he says when he took his role as superintendent.. the school had just below "7"-hundred students. that number now sits at "1"-thousand. he says teachers and administrators are all glad to get the project started. "all the different things that come with construction and renovation are starting. just trying to make sure we've got everything thought of that we can to make sure that not only things this summer go smoothly as possible but we're already kind of thinking about, ok what about next august when the kids come back." "at the top of the hour i'll speak to the high school principal and tell you how they're planning on working around the construction. in montgomery indiana, gary brian news 10." >