Speech to Text for Parks After Dark summer program underway

haute parks the terre the terre haute parks department is making sure the fun never ends for your kids! that's with the "parks after dark" summer program. it's a free program open to all ages....most nights. tonight... kids played kickball at spencer park.. it's a way to still enjoy the day..even when the sun starts to go down! the parks department is hosting after dark events all summer long. you can find a full list of dates.. and a number for more information on our website.. that's wthi tv