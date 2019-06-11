Clear

Nationally recognized hunter makes stop in West Terre Haute

Organizers say it’s all about bringing people together.

Posted: Jun 11, 2019 12:33 PM
Updated: Jun 11, 2019 12:33 PM
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Speech to Text for Nationally recognized hunter makes stop in West Terre Haute

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

dot com... and while you're probably not thinking about fall...some people are! some people in west terre haute... are taking the time to learn about deer hunting.. barry wensel, is a nationally recognized whitetail deer hunter..from iowa. he's known for speaking at major hunting events over the past 50 years... tonight.. he shared stories on hunting whitetail deer..and even gave some tips he's learned in his time... people also enjoyed a ham and bean supper! organizers say its all about bringing people together. "i think part of it is kind of building that community and relational connections with people and doing things that people have a shared interest in and kind of helps people grow in their relationships with each other." if you would like to learn more about wensel..and whitetail deer hunting... we've linked you to his website.. on our website..
Terre Haute
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 72°
Robinson
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 75°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 71°
Rockville
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 72°
Casey
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 75°
Brazil
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 72°
Marshall
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 72°
It Doesn't Get Better!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Parks After Dark summer program underway

Image

Nationally recognized hunter makes stop in West Terre Haute

Image

All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Image

All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Image

Pottery Classes Torner Center at Deming Park June 24th, 25th, 26th

Image

Sunny and pleasant. Light breeze. High: 81°

Image

Vigo County schools continue to face lack of funding for educators

Image

VCSC Superintendent: Our schools are at a critical juncture

Image

Monday Overnight Forecast

Image

VCSC Superintendent: Our schools are at a critical juncture

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Joy of Inclusion: Special Olympics athletes share what the games mean to them

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cadet injured in wreck is healing and back at training camp according to father

${article.thumbnail.title}

New recruits graduate academy as community honors fallen firefighters

${article.thumbnail.title}

October criminal record expungement event set in Springfield

Image

ISU considering tuition hike, public forum set for this week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Callers besiege Indiana DNR about tree-killing disease

${article.thumbnail.title}

'Harry Potter' will soon add 4 new e-books to the wizarding world

Image

Muddy water floods popular gathering place, people flood in to help

${article.thumbnail.title}

Simon Pagenaud becomes the first French driver to win the Indianapolis 500 in more than a century.

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana and Michigan farmers eager to begin growing hemp