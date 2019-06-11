Speech to Text for Nationally recognized hunter makes stop in West Terre Haute

dot com... and while you're probably not thinking about fall...some people are! some people in west terre haute... are taking the time to learn about deer hunting.. barry wensel, is a nationally recognized whitetail deer hunter..from iowa. he's known for speaking at major hunting events over the past 50 years... tonight.. he shared stories on hunting whitetail deer..and even gave some tips he's learned in his time... people also enjoyed a ham and bean supper! organizers say its all about bringing people together. "i think part of it is kind of building that community and relational connections with people and doing things that people have a shared interest in and kind of helps people grow in their relationships with each other." if you would like to learn more about wensel..and whitetail deer hunting... we've linked you to his website.. on our website..