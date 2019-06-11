All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new this morning - firefighters battled what appears to be a suspicious fire. it happened at 726 south 14th street in terre haute. the fire was reported just before 11:30 last night. several fire units were on the scene. we're told the house was vacant, but witnesses told us they saw people inside the house earlier. they say the police had been there at least three times earlier that night. witnesses also told us the house had been condemned and put for sale.

an investigation continues into a deadly helicopter crash in midtown manhattan. the aircraft landed on top of a high rise building and caught fire monday afternoon. the pilot, identified as tim mccormick, died. some debris fell to the ground below, but no one was hurt. it was foggy and raining heavily at the time of the crash.

friday is world blood donor day. donors are encouraged to pledge two life-saving donations over the summer months. donating blood takes about an hour. Anyone, age 17 or older in good health who meets eligibility requirements, is encouraged to give. all you need is a photo i-d. you can schedule and appointment online or walk in's are welcome.

the leader of the vigo county school corporation says we are in a serious situation.. that needs to be addressed. last night at the vigo county school board meeting superintendent dr. robert haworth gave a presentation about the problem areas and concerns of the school. news 10's jordan kudisch joins us live this morning from the school corporation. Jordan what can you share with us? alia.. haworth says the school system has been spending money it doesn't have. now, the lack of funding is impacting students, teachers, and technology. superintendent haworth says 42 teacher positions were filled by long term subs just last year. another factor is technology... the schools are behind on technology for the students and the staff. haworth says there is a huge need in updated equipment, and it's a matter that could impact the future of education. he says it's time to take action and hear from the community to change these issues. haworth will hold a public forum at soon. dates, locations, and times of that are to be determined later on this week. we will continue to bring updates as we find out more. reporting live in terre haute, jordan kudisch, news 10. back to you.

happening tomorrow - your chance to share your thoughts and concerns with local law enforcement officers. coffee with a cop is a collaboration among the terre haute police department, the vigo county sheriff's office and indiana state police. it's taking place at the starbucks on u.s. highway 41 in terre haute. cops will be in attendance from 9 to 11 a-m. officers say they use the opportunity to talk about everything from safety to scams. again the event happens tomorrow starting at 9 am.

a traffic alert for you if you drive in downtown terre haute. starting today 8th street, from eagle street to larry bird avenue, will be closed. you're looking at a map of that area right here. the closure is to allow crews to continue construction on the hulman center. the roadway is expected to re-open in a week.

work continues today to fix a dangerous intersection in oaktown, indiana. this is at the intersection of us 41 and freelandville road. it's the first of two projects in the area. the other project will address us 41 and old us 41. both intersections have seen a large number of traffic accidents. the indiana department of transportation is installing turnarounds for both intersections. the first intersection looks to wrap up by late august. the old us 41 project should wrap up sometime in october.