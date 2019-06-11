Clear

Pottery Classes Torner Center at Deming Park June 24th, 25th, 26th

How about creating a pottery masterpiece to show off to your friends and family.

<jon talks with rayna white, ceramics instructor. deming park ceramics instructor rayna white has been working in clay for 25 years and teaching art for 18 years. she enjoys throwing on the potter's wheel and making figure sculptures. "i love the versatility of clay. the process is really magical from start to finish." wheel thrown pottery have you ever wanted to spin the wheel? pottery wheel that is! on the potter's wheel, practice techniques of wheel-throwing, glazing and firing. come create a masterpiece you can show off to your friends and family! all pottery classes require pre-registration at 812-232-0147. advanced adults open studio june tuesdays/thursdays $65/month or $55 for 3/months 5:30 pm-8:00 p.m. for more details call 812-232-0147 beginner's classes basic wheel throwing $35 per class plus a glaze day 5:30-8:00 p.m. for more details call 812-232-0147 special classes will be offered throughout the year. pottery date night june 28th + glaze day 6-8 p.m. $40 per couple pre-registration required 812-232-0147 camp clay june 24th, 25th, 26th 9-11:30 a.m. "light the way" lantern, lighte clay orb, & thrown "light" bowl ages k-5 cost: $50.00 clay 4 kids elementary clay june 1st ages 6-12 10:30 a.m. -12:30 p.m. clay flip flop "a day at the beach" $15 per student preschool clay june 1st 9:30-10:15 a.m. clay flip flop "a day at the beach june 21st 10-11 a.m. fish plates ages 2-5 $7 per student for more information check
