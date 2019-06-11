Clear

Sunny and pleasant. Light breeze. High: 81°

High pressure will dominate the sky for your Tuesday which means abundant sunshine and a calm breeze.

Posted: Jun 11, 2019 8:34 AM
Updated: Jun 11, 2019 8:57 AM
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Tuesday: Sunny and pleasant. Light breeze. High: 81°

Tuesday night: A few clouds moving in. Light south breeze. Low: 56°

Wednesday: Mixing sun and clouds. Afternoon showers possible. High: 77°

Detailed Forecast:

High pressure will dominate the sky for your Tuesday which means abundant sunshine and a calm breeze. This weather will be pretty incredible, so consider getting outside if you're able. Some of the momentum will carry into Wednesday. We're expecting sunshine and clouds for the first half of the day Wednesday, but a cold front will bring chances for showers later in the day. By Thursday morning, the front will exit the area and sunshine should return to the forecast.

Terre Haute
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 64°
Robinson
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 67°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 63°
Rockville
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 64°
Casey
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 66°
Brazil
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 64°
Marshall
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 64°
