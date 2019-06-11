Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

Tuesday: Sunny and pleasant. Light breeze. High: 81°

Tuesday night: A few clouds moving in. Light south breeze. Low: 56°

Wednesday: Mixing sun and clouds. Afternoon showers possible. High: 77°

Detailed Forecast:

High pressure will dominate the sky for your Tuesday which means abundant sunshine and a calm breeze. This weather will be pretty incredible, so consider getting outside if you're able. Some of the momentum will carry into Wednesday. We're expecting sunshine and clouds for the first half of the day Wednesday, but a cold front will bring chances for showers later in the day. By Thursday morning, the front will exit the area and sunshine should return to the forecast.