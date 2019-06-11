Clear

Vigo County schools continue to face lack of funding for educators

Money seems to be the root of concerns for the Vigo County school corporation. Monday evening, Superintendent Dr. Robert Haworth gave a presentation to the school board where he shared a serious lack of funding for teachers.

Posted: Jun 11, 2019 8:29 AM
Updated: Jun 11, 2019 8:29 AM
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Speech to Text for Vigo County schools continue to face lack of funding for educators

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

be back open in a week. money seems to be the root of concerns for the vigo county school corporation. last night... superintenden t "dr. robert haworth" gave a presentation to the school board. that's where he shared a serious lack of funding for teachers. news 10s jordan kudisch joins us from the district building in downtown terre haute. she's live with more on this problem. superintendent haworth says "42" teacher positions were filled by long term subs "just" last year. just a few months ago, teachers voiced their concerns at the crackerbarrel session. it seems that matters have become even worse since then. another factor is technology... the schools are behind on technology for the students and the staff. haworth says there is a huge need in updated equipment... and it's a matter that could impact the future of education. he says it's time to take action... and hear from the community to change these issues. [take sot incue: how do we outcue: want to start to: 0:08 duration:0:08] "how do we respond to that situation is really the conversation we want to start." haworth will hold a community forum at some point to address these issues. dates, times and locations for those will be announced some time later this week. reporting live in terre haute, jordan kudisch, news 10.
