Speech to Text for VCSC Superintendent: Our schools are at a critical juncture

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

school of the vigo the leader of the vigo county school corporation says we are at a critical crossroads and something needs to be done! good evening and thanks for joining us. we have team coverage tonight... news 10's sarah lehman and rondrell moore were both at the school board meeting tonight. they have all the information you need about the future for vigo county schools. we're first going to get to news 10's sarah lehman. she's live in front of the school administration building in downtown terre haute. she has more on what the presentation was all about tonight. sarah... patrece... tonight at the vigo county school board meeting superintendent dr. robert haworth gave a presentation about problem areas and concerns of the schools. it was a proposal to the board and everyone there for what they're going to do to help moving forward. < in a presentation to the vigo county school board monday night superintendent dr. robert haworth says the school is at a critical crossroads in cash balance. he says since 20-16 he believes the school corporation has been deficit spending -- or spending money we don't have. "we're not acting out of desperation we believe we have some plans to put in place we look forward to taking those plans to our community see what their reaction is and so that we can secure a strong future for our students." haworth says some of the reasons for the decline are less state and federal funding... inflation... and a total decline in students... a lot of those things we can't change. haworth gave examples in his presentation of ways everyone can help the corporation. "we believe the best course of action is reducing our budget by 4 million dollars and going to our community asking for some assistance." the financial status wasn't the only thing discussed. the district has also seen a huge shortage in teachers. haworth says 42 teacher positions were filled by long term subs last year. he's explained how the school is behind on technology for the students and staff. he says there is a huge need in updated equipment. but monday night was not about answering all of these questions... haworth says it's something he want's to hear from you. "how do we respond to that situation is really the conversation we want to start."> haworth is going to be holding community forums like he did when he first started his job last year. dates, times and locations for those will be announced some time later this week. to continue our team coverage... news 10's rondrell moore is back in our newsroom. he has more on a referendum that could effect you. rondrell... effect you. rondrell... rondrell... effect you. that could referendum on a he has more on a referendum that could effect you. rondrell... dr. haworth certainly threw a lot of information to the public to digest tonight. but it all comes down to a potential decision for you the voter. . during the meeting.. haworth brought up four potential ways to fight the district's financial and staffing issues. the first would be to cut nearly 8 million dollars from its budget. this could include things like freezing wages... restructuring buildings... reducing staff... and other options. next, he presented putting a referendum on the ballot in the near future. it would ask for 8 million dollars. that money would come from property taxes. these two options would only help the district stay afloat... it would not address staffing issues. the third option would be to put a referendum asking for 10 million dollars on the ballot. this would address staffing. but haworth is suggesting a fourth option... it would be a combination of cutting the budget by 4 million and asking for 7 million in a referendum. that option would break down like this... if it happened. taxpayers would pay 16 cents out of every dollar they pay for property taxes. that means roughly if you pay 100,000 dollars for your home... you'd be paying 53 dollars a year... or roughly 4 and a half dollars a month. that number goes up or down, depending on the value of your home. we spoke with vigo county school board president jackie lower. she says she was not surprised by tonight's presentation and agrees something needs to be done. she applauded haworth's transparency in this situation, as a welcome change from past. 16:28:45,11 "i think you need to let people know. there's no reason to hide anything. if there is... then there's something wrong. and we have gone through that." now... lots through that." now... lots of things would need to happen before you'd see anything come out of your property taxes. the county would need to approve the referendum. before that.. the school board would need to decide if they even wanted to take that course of action. board members tell me, the referendum question will go before them some time in july. again, there was a lot to take in this meeting. we have dr. haworth's full presention and the slide show.. on our website..