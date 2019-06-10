Home
News
Local News
Crime
Education
Health
Indiana
Illinois
Southern Indiana
US & World
Bicentennial
Weather
Alerts
Closings and Delays
Hey Kevin!
Interactive Radar
Maps & Radars
Tower Cams
Weather Blog
Ask The Storm Team
Kevin's Weather
Weather Pics
Sports
College
High School
Indiana State
Video
On Demand
Watch Now
TV Apps
YouTube
Features
Off the Beaten Path
Community Calendar
Community Spotlight
Contests
Deals
Fork Favorites
Fork In The Road
Golden Apple
Healthy Living
Make a Difference
Pros Who Know
Pump Watch
Workforce FIT
Report It
Watch
CBS News Livestream
Eye On Terre Haute
Morning & Midday Interviews
Pledge of Allegiance
Prime Real Estate
Television Schedule
About Us
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
News Team
Our Apps
Text Alerts
WTHI Jobs
Clear
Home
News
Local News
Crime
Education
Health
Indiana
Illinois
Southern Indiana
US & World
Bicentennial
Weather
Alerts
Closings and Delays
Hey Kevin!
Interactive Radar
Maps & Radars
Tower Cams
Weather Blog
Ask The Storm Team
Kevin's Weather
Weather Pics
Sports
College
High School
Indiana State
Video
On Demand
Watch Now
TV Apps
YouTube
Features
Off the Beaten Path
Community Calendar
Community Spotlight
Contests
Deals
Fork Favorites
Fork In The Road
Golden Apple
Healthy Living
Make a Difference
Pros Who Know
Pump Watch
Workforce FIT
Report It
Watch
CBS News Livestream
Eye On Terre Haute
Morning & Midday Interviews
Pledge of Allegiance
Prime Real Estate
Television Schedule
About Us
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
News Team
Our Apps
Text Alerts
WTHI Jobs
STREAMING NOW:
Watch Now
June 10 VCSC Presentation Part 2
Posted: Jun 10, 2019 9:49 PM
Updated: Jun 10, 2019 9:49 PM
Posted By: Scott Arnold
Terre Haute
Clear
61°
Hi: 78° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 61°
More Weather
Robinson
Clear
67°
Hi: 78° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 67°
More Weather
Indianapolis
Clear
63°
Hi: 73° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 63°
More Weather
Rockville
Clear
61°
Hi: 76° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 61°
More Weather
Casey
Clear
66°
Hi: 78° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 66°
More Weather
Brazil
Clear
61°
Hi: 75° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 61°
More Weather
Marshall
Clear
61°
Hi: 79° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 61°
More Weather
It Doesn't Get Better!
Planner
Temps
Radar
Most Popular Stories
Vigo County woman sentenced to 12 years for having sex with a minor, and not telling him she has HIV
Ground beef, ribeye steaks sold at Kroger stores recalled
Former Boston Red Sox star David Ortiz shot in the back in the Dominican Republic
VCSC Superintendent: Our schools are at a critical juncture
Terre Haute man accused of molesting young girl for around 10 years, getting her pregnant at age 13
This lobster-stealing seagull photobombed a tourist's Maine excursion, and the photo is wild
Terre Haute teen waiting to see if his case will be moved to adult court in connection to Jenna Perrelle death
Giving the gift of life: Family shares emotional video of Donor Walk
Local group bringing a splash of color to a Wabash Valley city
Tyson Foods recalls more than 190,000 pounds of chicken fritters shipped nationwide
Latest Video
Monday Overnight Forecast
VCSC Superintendent: Our schools are at a critical juncture
June 10 VCSC Presentation Part 2
June 10 VCSC Presentation Part 3
June 10 VCSC Presentation Part 1
Monday Evening Forecast
'We're just trying to share Christ with the community,' volunteer group from Alabama helps build ne
Windy Start to the Week
Rick's Rallies
Downtown Terre Haute road closed for Hulman Center Construction
In Case You Missed It
Joy of Inclusion: Special Olympics athletes share what the games mean to them
Cadet injured in wreck is healing and back at training camp according to father
New recruits graduate academy as community honors fallen firefighters
October criminal record expungement event set in Springfield
ISU considering tuition hike, public forum set for this week
Callers besiege Indiana DNR about tree-killing disease
'Harry Potter' will soon add 4 new e-books to the wizarding world
Muddy water floods popular gathering place, people flood in to help
Simon Pagenaud becomes the first French driver to win the Indianapolis 500 in more than a century.
Indiana and Michigan farmers eager to begin growing hemp