Clear

Monday Evening Forecast

Overnight: Clear and cool. Gradually less windy. Low: 53°

Posted: Jun 10, 2019 7:19 PM
Updated: Jun 10, 2019 7:19 PM
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Speech to Text for Monday Evening Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

tonight clear, with a low around 53. north northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light west northwest after midnight. tuesday sunny, with a high near 80. calm wind becoming west around 5 mph. tuesday night partly cloudy, with a low around 57. south wind 3 to 6 mph. here's a look at today's weather quiz question.
Terre Haute
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 75°
Robinson
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 77°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 73°
Rockville
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 75°
Casey
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 75°
Brazil
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 75°
Marshall
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 75°
It Doesn't Get Better!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Image

Monday Evening Forecast

Image

'We're just trying to share Christ with the community,' volunteer group from Alabama helps build ne

Image

Windy Start to the Week

Image

Rick's Rallies

Image

Downtown Terre Haute road closed for Hulman Center Construction

Image

Work begins on Oaktown intersections

Image

W.Valley Youth Leadership Conference July 16th & 17th Saint Mary of the Woods College

Image

Bringing awareness to child safety around the Wabash Valley

Image

All You Need to Know for Monday

Image

Clouds first, but becoming sunny. Windy! High: 75°

