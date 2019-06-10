Speech to Text for 'We're just trying to share Christ with the community,' volunteer group from Alabama helps build ne

local a local group has travled hundreds of miles to the wabash valley.. and it's all to spread good faith. you may remember on news 10 first five we told you about "carpenters for christ" buildin a new sanctuary for the "bee ridge church." volunteers have been hard at work all weekend. news 10s jada huddlestun caught up with crews today. she has more on what this means to be able to give back. that's right.. 120 volunteers of all ages have made their way from montgomery, alabama to help the bee ridge church. the best part is.. they provide their labor at no charge. i spoke with steve fuller. he's one of the coordinators for carpenters for chirst. fuller says they're thankful for this opportunity to give back. <seven days.. that's how long it takes for carpenters for christ to build a brand new church. each june.. the group picks one church in need of a new buidling. this year.. that was the bee ridge church. coordinators for the group say they're blessed to be able to give back to communities in need. "i mean that's what it's all about. we're just trying to share christ with the community, and we're trying to share christ with our actions of service out here." the new church will seat 210 people.. and have features that are accessible for all members of the congregation. "it's just so much bigger than what we have now. our former church, 80 to 85 people and we're full. of course it was two levels, so this is all going to be one level. it makes it easier for our senior members." bridgewater says this has been a project they've been considering for more than 20 years. without the help of these volunteers.. this dream wouldn't be coming true. "it's just amazing what they do. if it were not for these men we would not have a new building, and that's what it means in a nutshell is that it wouldn't happen if it weren't for these church builders." fuller says the support from the community while they've been in town is overwhelming. neighbors have even stopped by to bring meals.. water and offer their services. "had a lady come up to us and share how much she appreciated us doing that, and it's just really nice to know that people are praying for you."> carpenters carpenters carpenters for christ will have work on the new church completed by friday. members of the bee ridge church can