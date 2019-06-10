Clear

Windy Start to the Week

There's a reason we're windy, and cooler than average right now.

Posted: Jun 10, 2019 7:09 PM
Updated: Jun 10, 2019 7:09 PM
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Speech to Text for Windy Start to the Week

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a you may you may have noticed a few things walking out the door today. the temperatures are a little cooler, and it's a very windy day storm team 10's chris piper joins us to tell us why we're experiencing this kind of weather. < i'm out here at the isu hulman center right now, and i just wanna show you something. the tarps that are flapping in the wind right now. at five, you heard me talk about our windy conditions, and out cooler than average temperatures. i told you there was a specific reason for that, and here it is. when we take a look at the united states, a low pressure just moved through the valley. as it moved through, a cold front moved in. on top of that, a very high strong pressure is stationed right over the plains states right now. that high pressure is denser air, which means more wind and slightly cooler temperatures. now the temperatures won't necessarily feel "cold", just a little lower than what we average this time of year. these temperatures could last into the weekend too, so get outside and enjoy the break from the heat. in terre haute, chris piper, storm team 10. >
Terre Haute
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 75°
Robinson
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 77°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 73°
Rockville
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 75°
Casey
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 75°
Brazil
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 75°
Marshall
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 75°
It Doesn't Get Better!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Monday Evening Forecast

Image

'We're just trying to share Christ with the community,' volunteer group from Alabama helps build ne

Image

Windy Start to the Week

Image

Rick's Rallies

Image

Downtown Terre Haute road closed for Hulman Center Construction

Image

Work begins on Oaktown intersections

Image

W.Valley Youth Leadership Conference July 16th & 17th Saint Mary of the Woods College

Image

Bringing awareness to child safety around the Wabash Valley

Image

All You Need to Know for Monday

Image

Clouds first, but becoming sunny. Windy! High: 75°

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Joy of Inclusion: Special Olympics athletes share what the games mean to them

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cadet injured in wreck is healing and back at training camp according to father

${article.thumbnail.title}

New recruits graduate academy as community honors fallen firefighters

${article.thumbnail.title}

October criminal record expungement event set in Springfield

Image

ISU considering tuition hike, public forum set for this week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Callers besiege Indiana DNR about tree-killing disease

${article.thumbnail.title}

'Harry Potter' will soon add 4 new e-books to the wizarding world

Image

Muddy water floods popular gathering place, people flood in to help

${article.thumbnail.title}

Simon Pagenaud becomes the first French driver to win the Indianapolis 500 in more than a century.

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana and Michigan farmers eager to begin growing hemp