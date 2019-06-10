Speech to Text for Windy Start to the Week

a you may you may have noticed a few things walking out the door today. the temperatures are a little cooler, and it's a very windy day storm team 10's chris piper joins us to tell us why we're experiencing this kind of weather. < i'm out here at the isu hulman center right now, and i just wanna show you something. the tarps that are flapping in the wind right now. at five, you heard me talk about our windy conditions, and out cooler than average temperatures. i told you there was a specific reason for that, and here it is. when we take a look at the united states, a low pressure just moved through the valley. as it moved through, a cold front moved in. on top of that, a very high strong pressure is stationed right over the plains states right now. that high pressure is denser air, which means more wind and slightly cooler temperatures. now the temperatures won't necessarily feel "cold", just a little lower than what we average this time of year. these temperatures could last into the weekend too, so get outside and enjoy the break from the heat. in terre haute, chris piper, storm team 10. >