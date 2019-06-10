Clear

Work begins on Oaktown intersections

INDOT crews began work on two dangerous intersections.

"a new "a new construction project".. looks to slow traffic down on a stretch of u-s highway-"41". "the indiana department of transportation" is addressing "2"-dangerous intersections in oaktown. news 10's bureau chief "gary brian".. explains.. what residents and motorists can expect. ////// ////// < "orange barrels have offically hit the ground here in oaktown. it's a project that the indiana department of transportation hopes will make this dangerous intersection safer." workers are addressing two busy intersections...us41 and freelandville road and us 41 and old us 41. both intersections have seen many car accidents in their time. indot is closing off both insections and replacing them with u-turn turn arounds. they hope this will cut down on the number of t-bone wrecks. north bound construction began today at freelandville road. this has cut down traffic to one lane in the area. as work concludes indot will move to the old us 41 intersection. i spoke with jason tiller from indot today. he says comments from public meetings helped indot plan for this project. "we believe that this is going to be much safer alternative. we did take into account everyone's comments. we've made a couple of tweaks on the project based on some of those comments as well. we understand this is a rural community." "at the top of the hour i'll have how long this project is expected to last. i'll also have what impact one business owner feels the project will have on her market." > /////// "an important traffic
