Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

W.Valley Youth Leadership Conference July 16th & 17th Saint Mary of the Woods College

The Wabash Valley leadership institute to provide a fun empowering and energizing leadership camp for students.

Posted: Jun 10, 2019 11:49 AM
Updated: Jun 10, 2019 11:49 AM
Posted By: WTHI Staff

Speech to Text for W.Valley Youth Leadership Conference July 16th & 17th Saint Mary of the Woods College

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

<jon swaner talks with kandace brown. join us for our 2nd annual wabash valley youth leadership conference! this summer, drug-free vigo county and ilead through chances and services for youth are once again partnering with the wabash valley leadership institute to provide a fun, empowering and energizing leadership camp for students. students will enjoy a two-day overnight stay at saint mary-of-the-woods college on july 16th and 17th. students either currently in or entering middle school can attend this event. this year we have an exciting team from north carolina called leading to change, a nationally awarded training team designed to transform and empower youth! students will experience cutting-edge technology, media tools, out-of-this-world team building, humor, music, innovation, and wit by a dynamic team of "rockstar facilitators." students will arrive on tuesday, july 16th at 8 a.m. for registration and picked up at 3 p.m. on wednesday, july 17th. the cost is $35 a student which includes all meals, housing, and activities. scholarships are also available. you can sign up at eventbrite.com, just search '2nd annual wabash valley youth leadership conference'. but you better hurry, there are only 65 spots available! 236-6644 casyonline.org/drugfreevigoco> <jon swaner talks with kandace brown. join us for our 2nd annual wabash valley youth leadership conference! this summer, drug-free vigo county and ilead through chances and services for youth are once again partnering with the wabash valley leadership
Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 68°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 70°
Indianapolis
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 64°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 68°
Casey
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 72°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 68°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 68°
Dry start to the week!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

W.Valley Youth Leadership Conference July 16th & 17th Saint Mary of the Woods College

Image

Bringing awareness to child safety around the Wabash Valley

Image

All You Need to Know for Monday

Image

Clouds first, but becoming sunny. Windy! High: 75°

Image

Rex win on 3rd straight walk-off

Image

Heather Good and Brady Harp

Image

Ceremony honors fallen first responders

Image

Attendance down at Merom Bluff Chautauqua Festival

Image

Band of artists paint murals in Brazil

Image

Bee Ridge Congressional Church Construction

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Joy of Inclusion: Special Olympics athletes share what the games mean to them

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cadet injured in wreck is healing and back at training camp according to father

${article.thumbnail.title}

New recruits graduate academy as community honors fallen firefighters

${article.thumbnail.title}

October criminal record expungement event set in Springfield

Image

ISU considering tuition hike, public forum set for this week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Callers besiege Indiana DNR about tree-killing disease

${article.thumbnail.title}

'Harry Potter' will soon add 4 new e-books to the wizarding world

Image

Muddy water floods popular gathering place, people flood in to help

${article.thumbnail.title}

Simon Pagenaud becomes the first French driver to win the Indianapolis 500 in more than a century.

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana and Michigan farmers eager to begin growing hemp