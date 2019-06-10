Speech to Text for W.Valley Youth Leadership Conference July 16th & 17th Saint Mary of the Woods College

jon swaner talks with kandace brown. join us for our 2nd annual wabash valley youth leadership conference! this summer, drug-free vigo county and ilead through chances and services for youth are once again partnering with the wabash valley leadership institute to provide a fun, empowering and energizing leadership camp for students. students will enjoy a two-day overnight stay at saint mary-of-the-woods college on july 16th and 17th. students either currently in or entering middle school can attend this event. this year we have an exciting team from north carolina called leading to change, a nationally awarded training team designed to transform and empower youth! students will experience cutting-edge technology, media tools, out-of-this-world team building, humor, music, innovation, and wit by a dynamic team of "rockstar facilitators." students will arrive on tuesday, july 16th at 8 a.m. for registration and picked up at 3 p.m. on wednesday, july 17th. the cost is $35 a student which includes all meals, housing, and activities. scholarships are also available. you can sign up at eventbrite.com, just search '2nd annual wabash valley youth leadership conference'. but you better hurry, there are only 65 spots available! 236-6644 casyonline.org/drugfreevigoco