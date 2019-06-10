All You Need to Know for Monday

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

important information for drivers in oaktown and terre haute. starting today the indiana department of transportation will close the passing lanes of u-s 41 north and southbound. that's from about half of a mile south of freelandville road to about a mile north of it. crews will be installing median u-turns. weather permitting - work is expected to wrap up by early to mid august. and here in terre haute starting tomorrow north 8th street, from eagle to larry bird, will be closed. that's from 7 tomorrow morning until 5 p.m. june 18th.

local businesses are joining forces to take on child safety. starting today "top guns’ will provide free classes to children. during those classes several businesses will speak on firearm safety and more. news 10's jordan kudisch joins us live from outside top guns. jordan, what more can you tell us? alia.. top guns is just one of many businesses involved in this initiative. others include the terre haute fire department and duke energy. it's all to benefit local children. the camp starts today and runs until friday. it's free to kids ages 5 to 12. the purpose is to bring awareness to child safety while still making the subject fun. during the summer, children are out of school, and lack supervision. this heightens the risk of injury. top gun owner, steve ellis, says it's important that we have these discussions with our children so they can avoid any future injuries. for more information on how you can sign your child up for these classes... check out our website at wthitv.com. reporting live in terre haute, jordan kudisch, news 10.

president trump is warning mexico that tariffs are possible. that's if there's a lack of cooperation at the border. the white house threatened to impose a 5-percent surcharge on all mexican imports. the tariff was averted when mexico's government agreed to steps to limit the flow of migrants into the u-s.

two million dollars in grant money will help the city of sullivan do something it's been hoping to do for decades. the money will be used to restore the sidewalks and bike trails. it'll connect downtown sullivan to the parks and back. sullivan mayor clint lamb believes this new improvement will help attract and keep people in the city.

Meanwhile, the city of brazil is adding color to an old alley. the "brazil main street" group recruited artists to create an interactive mural. each section is created by a different artist. every piece is special in it's own way and adds a little flavor to the wall. artists say this is their way of turning something that was once forgotten into a memorial place. the project is expected to be finished by the end of the month.