Clear

Clouds first, but becoming sunny. Windy! High: 75°

A broad area of high pressure is developing over the plains and moving into the area.

Posted: Jun 10, 2019 7:40 AM
Updated: Jun 10, 2019 7:44 AM
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Monday: Clouds first, but becoming sunny. Windy! High: 75°

Monday Night: Clear and cool. Still windy. Low: 53°

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and nice. High: 80°

Detailed Forecast:

A broad area of high pressure is developing over the plains and moving into the area. This will clear any existing cloud cover from the sky and keep us dry to start the week. Look for sunshine on Monday and Tuesday. By midweek, some shower chances will will arrive, but then sunshine returns to end the week.

Terre Haute
Overcast
67° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 67°
Robinson
Overcast
67° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 67°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 69°
Rockville
Overcast
67° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 67°
Casey
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 64°
Brazil
Overcast
67° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 67°
Marshall
Overcast
67° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 67°
Dry start to the week!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Clouds first, but becoming sunny. Windy! High: 75°

Rex win on 3rd straight walk-off

Heather Good and Brady Harp

Ceremony honors fallen first responders

Attendance down at Merom Bluff Chautauqua Festival

Band of artists paint murals in Brazil

Bee Ridge Congressional Church Construction

Sunday Morning Weather Update

South Vermillion loses at semi-state

National Best Friends Day!

Joy of Inclusion: Special Olympics athletes share what the games mean to them

Cadet injured in wreck is healing and back at training camp according to father

New recruits graduate academy as community honors fallen firefighters

October criminal record expungement event set in Springfield

ISU considering tuition hike, public forum set for this week

Callers besiege Indiana DNR about tree-killing disease

'Harry Potter' will soon add 4 new e-books to the wizarding world

Muddy water floods popular gathering place, people flood in to help

Simon Pagenaud becomes the first French driver to win the Indianapolis 500 in more than a century.

Indiana and Michigan farmers eager to begin growing hemp