Monday: Clouds first, but becoming sunny. Windy! High: 75°

Monday Night: Clear and cool. Still windy. Low: 53°

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and nice. High: 80°

Detailed Forecast:

A broad area of high pressure is developing over the plains and moving into the area. This will clear any existing cloud cover from the sky and keep us dry to start the week. Look for sunshine on Monday and Tuesday. By midweek, some shower chances will will arrive, but then sunshine returns to end the week.