Speech to Text for Rex win on 3rd straight walk-off

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

good good evening.. it's been a wild weekend for the terre haute rex.. they won on two consecutive walk-offs friday and saturday night.. and i'll tell you now.. tonight's game comes down to the very end again.. **the rex back at home taking on the west virginia miners again tonight.. **we'll start in the 5th.. west virginia gets ahold of this pitch.. that one's going all the way to the wall in left center.. justin jenkins is first two it.. he fires it to fellow terre haute south grad ethan hunter.. and they get the runner at third.. not quite a triple there fella.. but the rex down 3 in the bottom of the 9th.. **but look at this.. bases loaded.. no outs.. here's another south grad.. will hayes grounds it to 2nd.. miners trying to play hero ball.. that costs them a run without getting an out.. and rex down just two now.. **next batter.. austin weiler.. he draws the walk with the bases loaded.. that's a freebie as hunter trots in from 3rd.. it's a one-run game.. **two batters later.. bases still full.. one out.. brendan sher this time.. drawing the walk.. miners crumbling on the mound.. this game all tied up.. **and here comes brett mcleary.. one out.. bases full.. mcleary a high flyer to right.. it's going to be caught for out number two.. throw to the plate with the game on the line.. safe!! will hayes slides in to seal it.. for the third night in a row.. the terre haute rex win on a walk-off.. this time it's 12-11 over west virginia.. rex head coach tyler wampler says the rex are hot. << we just find a way to get on base and we get them in. so it's rolling well right now.>>