Ceremony honors fallen first responders

a special a special ceremony was held today to honor first responders who have made the ultimate sacrifce. something to make that lady happy. over the happy. over the years... 13-terre haute firefighters have died in service to the community. we have continuing coverage of efforts to honor them for you this evening. the annual fallen heroes day ceremony was this afternoon at the fire and police museum in terre haute. it's a way to honor the firefighters and police officers who have died in the line of duty over the years. the ceremony happens each june. those at the ceremony say it's important to never forget these fallen heroes. "it's important for us to remember these sacrifices of those that came before us, and to honor that. to make sure these folks aren't forgotten because that sacrifice is probably the greatest gift that a person can give to somebody else is to lay their life down for them." you can see... many people came out for the service today despite the rainy conditions. fallen city... county... and state first responders were recognized