Attendance down at Merom Bluff Chautauqua Festival

Posted: Jun 9, 2019 9:20 PM
Updated: Jun 9, 2019 9:20 PM
Posted By: Braden Harp

the end of the week. today's rain put a damper on some weekend plans. this weekend... folks were able to check out the "merom bluff chautauqua" celebration. there's a little bit of something for everyone as you can see here. food... games... music... and more. all proceeds go toward improvements for merom and donations support the shriner's burn center. organizers say over the years... attendance has gone down and this year was no different. "a lot of things have changed. there's so many more things to do now. you've got sports so it effects our attendance quite a bit. // because of the threat of rain that we really didn't come.. we had a couple little showers, so we've been down a little bit this year." tomey says tomey says nearly 8-thousand people used to come out to the festival. this
