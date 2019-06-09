Speech to Text for Band of artists paint murals in Brazil

you for join us for news 10 at six. the city of brazil is getting a makeover! the group called brazil main street hopes to bring beauty back to the city by painting murals. news 10's richard solomon stopped by to check out the groups' progess. the story is new for you tonight at six! < brazil main street is making huge strides to add a little color to the city. the group's next step is turning old alley ways into beautiful... interactive murals. and as i found out... the project is inspiring others to get involved. old buildings... empty alleys... the city of brazil has seen it's good an bad days. but these folks are here to make change. brazil main street rounded up some artists. they're bringing a splash of color back to the city. emily targett jumped on the opportunity. she says it's a way for her to restore the community. "we all just kind of came up with our own designs some are related to like the city and some are just reallly creative things" the artist painted creative murals on the alley walls. some spelled out the city's name... others like kelsey heaton... are making sure kids can put their stamp on the city. heaton is planning to paint leaves on her tree.. kids will be able to sign the leaves with their names. heaton believes it's important for young people to give back, too. "a lot of people will come out here and visit and just know how important it is to take care of your community and not let it become a jungle." these young artists say adding a hint of life is all the city needs. "hopefully this will bring people out more into the community to enjoy it more, rather than just staying inside. show the future generations that there's more than just you know..cellphones and tablets" the artist expect to have everything done by the end of june..right in time for the 4th of july weekend. back to you >