Sunday Morning Weather Update

Showers, mostly cloudy. HIGH:81

Posted: Jun 9, 2019 9:10 AM
Updated: Jun 9, 2019 9:11 AM
Posted By: Braden Harp

still ahead on news 10... still ahead <today: showers, mostly cloudy. high: 81 tonight: thundershowers, calmer. low: 65 tomorrow: early showers, sky clears up. high: 75>
Terre Haute
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 68°
Robinson
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 71°
Indianapolis
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 68°
Rockville
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 68°
Casey
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 70°
Brazil
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 68°
Marshall
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 68°
Weekend showers and thundershowers
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

