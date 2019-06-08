Clear

South Vermillion loses at semi-state

Wildcats finish 25-7.

Posted: Jun 8, 2019 11:39 PM
Updated: Jun 8, 2019 11:39 PM
Posted By: Casey Miller

South Vermillion loses at semi-state

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

evening.. it's been 40 years since south vermillion baseball has been this far into the state tournament.. and the wildcats have their eyes on a little program history.. **south vermillion just one win away from its first ever state finals appearance.. they'll have to beat southridge to get there.. **early on.. south vee's connor vanlannen throwing the heat.. he gets the batter swinging to keep the first inning scoreless.. **to the 2nd.. raiders hit out to the gap in left center.. keegan mackey gets to it.. throws it in to cooper terry the cutoff man.. and he gets the runner on 2nd.. south vee preventing any damage there.. **but southridge.. bases loaded in the 3rd inning.. a single out in to shallow right field is going to drive two runs across.. southridge finally breaking through as the raiders take the lead.. vanlannen comes off the mound and moves over to 3rd.. **and that would be a good spot for him.. later in the inning.. a bunt popped up.. vanlannen makes the sliding catch.. that runner no where to go as he's tagged for the inning ending double play.. **defensively.. south vermillion pretty good today.. but they just had no answer for sophomore pitcher ethan bell.. he had a perfect game through five innings.. gives up just one hit in a shutout performance.. southridge ends the wildcats season with a 7-nothing win at semi-state.. south vermillion finishes the season with a 25-and-7 record.. as regional champs.. the cats finish top four in the state for the first time since 19-79.. << ...we took that chip on our shoulder and we embraced it. that's our success right
