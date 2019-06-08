Clear

National Best Friends Day!

Posted: Jun 8, 2019 6:54 PM
Updated: Jun 8, 2019 6:54 PM
Posted By: Braden Harp

celebrate your bestie today because it's national best friends day! that special someone is the person you can see every day and always have a blast... or the person you can call after not having spoken for months and it feels like you just talked yesterday. doctors say having friends is so important. depression commonly affects older adults after retirement... illness or losing a loved one -- and best friends can help overcome those feelings. so hold your best friend tight... and make sure to let them know how important they are to you. now... storm team now... now... storm team 10's brady harp is here with one last look at your forecast! hey brady! <today: showers and storms, breezy. high: 80 tonight: more showers, cloudy. low: 69 tomorrow: showers and storms, calmer. high: 79> that's all that's all for news 10 this morning. join us back here for news 10 at six! have
Terre Haute
Few Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 79°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 77°
Indianapolis
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 75°
Rockville
Few Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 79°
Casey
Few Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 80°
Brazil
Few Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 79°
Marshall
Few Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 79°
Weekend showers and thundershowers
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

