Speech to Text for Fit Foodie Tri

new a new a new tradition is underway in marshall, illinois. it's the fit foodie tri. it's a u-s-a sanctioned triathlon... followed by a food truck festival. right now... you can enjoy the food... games... and live music. the day started with a triathlon this morning. athletes swam in the recently opened marshall pool... biked through the country... and ran through town. organizers say the event is a great way to spend quality time together -- as a community. "i think this is a great event to bring awareness of our community and what great assets we have. you know with the murals and the lions we have just to showcase them off. i think it's important for family time because those are the memories you're not going to get back." you still back." you still have the chance to join in on the fun. a local band is playing at the marshall v-f-w