Clear

Fit Foodie Tri

Fit Foodie Tri

Posted: Jun 8, 2019 6:49 PM
Updated: Jun 8, 2019 6:49 PM
Posted By: Braden Harp

Speech to Text for Fit Foodie Tri

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new a new a new tradition is underway in marshall, illinois. it's the fit foodie tri. it's a u-s-a sanctioned triathlon... followed by a food truck festival. right now... you can enjoy the food... games... and live music. the day started with a triathlon this morning. athletes swam in the recently opened marshall pool... biked through the country... and ran through town. organizers say the event is a great way to spend quality time together -- as a community. "i think this is a great event to bring awareness of our community and what great assets we have. you know with the murals and the lions we have just to showcase them off. i think it's important for family time because those are the memories you're not going to get back." you still back." you still have the chance to join in on the fun. a local band is playing at the marshall v-f-w
Terre Haute
Few Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 79°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 77°
Indianapolis
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 75°
Rockville
Few Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 79°
Casey
Few Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 80°
Brazil
Few Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 79°
Marshall
Few Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 79°
Weekend showers and thundershowers
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

National Best Friends Day!

Image

Fit Foodie Tri

Image

Monument to USS Indianapolis dedicated at Indiana Military Museum

Image

Joy of Inclusion: Special Olympics Summer Games

Image

Cadet injured in wreck is healing and back at training camp according to father

Image

TH Rex

Image

South Vermllion

Image

Tim Terry haircut

Image

Light Rain Increases Risk of Car Crashes

Image

A Cooler than average weekend ahead

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Joy of Inclusion: Special Olympics athletes share what the games mean to them

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cadet injured in wreck is healing and back at training camp according to father

${article.thumbnail.title}

New recruits graduate academy as community honors fallen firefighters

${article.thumbnail.title}

October criminal record expungement event set in Springfield

Image

ISU considering tuition hike, public forum set for this week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Callers besiege Indiana DNR about tree-killing disease

${article.thumbnail.title}

'Harry Potter' will soon add 4 new e-books to the wizarding world

Image

Muddy water floods popular gathering place, people flood in to help

${article.thumbnail.title}

Simon Pagenaud becomes the first French driver to win the Indianapolis 500 in more than a century.

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana and Michigan farmers eager to begin growing hemp