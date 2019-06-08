Clear

Monument to USS Indianapolis dedicated at Indiana Military Museum

Posted: Jun 8, 2019 6:48 PM
Updated: Jun 8, 2019 6:48 PM
Posted By: Braden Harp

it took six years... but a piece of u-s history is now on display right here in the hoosier state... and it means those who have served the country can be remembered forever. this story comes from the news 10 bureau. a monument to the u-s-s indianapolis nuclear submarine was dedicated during a ceremony today. this is at the indiana military museum in vincennes. the monument includes parts of the cold war era sub which was once stationed at pearl harbor. this was the third naval ship with the indianapolis name. former crew members -- including ship captains -- were at today's ceremony. those behind efforts to bring the monument here say it allows crew members to see it once again and ensure their part in history is preserved. 9:53:02 - 9:53:15 captain william toti, u.s. navy retired "it's wonderful to be able to see the submarine look kind of the way it did when it was in the water, you know, obviously not exactly but it's a great manifestation of our service and so everybody's really excited to see it." 9:57:14 - 9:57:21 j.d. strange, museum volunteer "it just says a lot for the men and the crew that served on it and i just think it's a good thing. we're proud to have it." you can see the monument you can see you can see the monument for yourself. the indiana military museum is located on south sixth street
