Clear

Cadet injured in wreck is healing and back at training camp according to father

Cadet injured in wreck is healing and back at training camp according to father

Posted: Jun 8, 2019 6:44 PM
Updated: Jun 8, 2019 6:44 PM
Posted By: Braden Harp

Speech to Text for Cadet injured in wreck is healing and back at training camp according to father

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

physical thing you can understand. the mental part of it, you just don't know how they're all going to react and how long it's going to take." a terre haute father says his son is recovering after a terrible crash involving several west point cadets. now he's sending his thoughts and prayers to the family of another cadet who did not survive the wreck. good evening and thank you for joining us for news 10 at six. senior cadet zach potter is healing tonight... and is even back at training camp after a devasting crash earlier this week. this is a story news 10 has been updating you on since it happened. you'll remember... the accident happened thursday when u-s military academy at west point cadets were traveling for a training exercise. the vehicle they were in rolled over... and investigators are still trying to figure out why. nearly 2-dozen people were hurt and one cadet was killed. terre haute native -- zach potter -- was one of those injured. his father says he found out about the accident when zach called him from an ambulance. he says he didn't realize how bad the accident was until he saw video on the news. zach's mom was able to fly-out and visit him in the hospital for a couple hours -- to see that he was okay. now the family is offering support to christopher morgan's family -- the cadet who was tragically killed. 10:04:10 - 10:04:30 "she got to be a part of the vigil that they had that night at camp buckner for c.j. morgan, and really, the most important thing here i think is that, you know, we're really sad about what happened to c.j. he was a great, great cadet. he was a friend to everybody and i'm really sad for his family. i just can't eve imagine having to deal with that." zach potter is a punter for the army football team and a graduate of terre haute north vigo high school. his dad says they've seen an outpouring of support from the army football and wabash
Terre Haute
Overcast
78° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 80°
Robinson
Overcast
78° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 80°
Indianapolis
Overcast
77° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 79°
Rockville
Overcast
78° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 80°
Casey
Overcast
77° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 79°
Brazil
Overcast
78° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 80°
Marshall
Overcast
78° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 80°
Weekend showers and thundershowers
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

National Best Friends Day!

Image

Fit Foodie Tri

Image

Monument to USS Indianapolis dedicated at Indiana Military Museum

Image

Joy of Inclusion: Special Olympics Summer Games

Image

Cadet injured in wreck is healing and back at training camp according to father

Image

TH Rex

Image

South Vermllion

Image

Tim Terry haircut

Image

Light Rain Increases Risk of Car Crashes

Image

A Cooler than average weekend ahead

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

New recruits graduate academy as community honors fallen firefighters

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cadet injured in wreck is healing and back at training camp according to father

${article.thumbnail.title}

October criminal record expungement event set in Springfield

Image

ISU considering tuition hike, public forum set for this week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Callers besiege Indiana DNR about tree-killing disease

${article.thumbnail.title}

'Harry Potter' will soon add 4 new e-books to the wizarding world

Image

Muddy water floods popular gathering place, people flood in to help

${article.thumbnail.title}

Simon Pagenaud becomes the first French driver to win the Indianapolis 500 in more than a century.

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana and Michigan farmers eager to begin growing hemp

${article.thumbnail.title}

Gambling expansion in Illinois back on the table