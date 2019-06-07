Speech to Text for TH Rex

after being on the road all week the terre haute rex returned back home tonight..... the rex hosted chillicothe..... bottom five, rex down four-nothing....former terre haute south star ethan hunter gets the rex on the scoreboard with an rbi single.... next time hunter's up in the seventh, he says see ya....that's a two run homer and his first with the terre haute rex... the good guys down five-three...big game for hunter with three rbi... later in the inning... reed hjelle singles to left...look at former terre haute south star justin jenkins hustle home from second to score, rex down just one.... the terre haute rex would complete the comeback.....reed hjelle played the hero... he hit a walk-off three run homer in the ninth to give the rex a