Clear

Tim Terry haircut

South Vermillion coach gets Mohawk

Posted: Jun 7, 2019 10:47 PM
Updated: Jun 7, 2019 10:47 PM
Posted By: Rick Semmler
Terre Haute
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 71°
Robinson
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 72°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 73°
Rockville
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 71°
Casey
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 74°
Brazil
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 71°
Marshall
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 71°
Weekend showers and thundershowers
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

TH Rex

Image

South Vermllion

Image

Tim Terry haircut

Image

Light Rain Increases Risk of Car Crashes

Image

A Cooler than average weekend ahead

Image

Clay City Pottery Festival kicks off in Goshorn Park

Image

Kona Ice of Terre Haute opens for the season

Image

Wayfinding System Downtown

Image

New Coke bottle unveiled outside of Terre Haute Children's Museum

Image

Sullivan group creates special needs softball league

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

October criminal record expungement event set in Springfield

Image

ISU considering tuition hike, public forum set for this week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Callers besiege Indiana DNR about tree-killing disease

${article.thumbnail.title}

'Harry Potter' will soon add 4 new e-books to the wizarding world

Image

Muddy water floods popular gathering place, people flood in to help

${article.thumbnail.title}

Simon Pagenaud becomes the first French driver to win the Indianapolis 500 in more than a century.

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana and Michigan farmers eager to begin growing hemp

${article.thumbnail.title}

Gambling expansion in Illinois back on the table

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois State Police set online gun dealer certification

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois lawmakers have 5 days left, 5 big issues to settle