Speech to Text for Light Rain Increases Risk of Car Crashes

team meterologist chris piper went out along ohio street. he tells us about the dangers rainfall brings. < i'm out here on ohio street, and this is one of the more busy strees here in terre haute. now when it comes to rain, like we have the potential to see this weekend, you may think heavy rain is the most dangerous. that's not always the case. a study done by the american meteorological society says, even a light drizzle increases your chance for a crash by over 25 percent. the reason for this, actually makes sense. when we get a downpour of rain, and it's hard to see, we usually slow down, or pull off the road. when it's not raining very hard, we still feel confident in our driving abilities. even when we get a little water on the road, it starts to stir up the oil and road grime that can be on our streets. now this weekend we are looking at another chance of rain. keep this in mind, because it could save you from a crash. reporting on ohio street, chris piper, storm team 10. > one local group is