Speech to Text for Clay City Pottery Festival kicks off in Goshorn Park

clay city, indiana is well known for it's pottery. so why not have a pottery festival? the 32nd annual "clay city pottery fest" kicked off this evening at goshorn park. yard sales, vendors, lots of children activities. and of course the pottery facility will be open for all to see. volunteers say it's important to see the community come together. ..."we're very community oriented. we love to give back to our community..this brings our everybody in the community" the pottery fest runs tomorrow as well from 9 am to 6 pm. you'll