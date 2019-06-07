Speech to Text for Wayfinding System Downtown

donated for the event members of one terre haute group spent the night trying to bring more art and culture to the city. "41..40 arts and cultural district" gave out information during this month's first friday event in downtown terre haute. members were showing off prototypes to new wayfinding designs. these are basically signs and materials that help people navigate the area. the group hopes to introduce them into the community soon. folks involved say it's an important part of the city's overall look. 07:44:57,00 "these make the downtown more interesting, and it makes arts and cultural district more identifiable. so these are the types of things that bring character and identity to a community." the group also took in the community's