Speech to Text for New Coke bottle unveiled outside of Terre Haute Children's Museum

start within the next few weeks. children have another fun work of art to enjoy in downtown terre haute tonight. check out the new coca cola bottle right outside the terre haute children's museum. the bottle is part of a push from the vigo county historical society. the group has been putting bottles around the city, because terre haute is the birthplace of the original coca cola bottle. tonight, leaders unveiled a special bottle for the museum. it has an interactive game where children can look for certain items. one of the artists says this particular project was a passion. 07:36:11,07 07:36:11,07 "i'm an art teacher as well so i'm really in touch with what the kids like to do, and what they're interested in visually. they're a visual culture." tonight organizers also dedicated benches. the terre haute south rotary