Clear

Sullivan group creates special needs softball league

Sullivan group creates special needs softball league

Posted: Jun 7, 2019 10:22 PM
Updated: Jun 7, 2019 10:22 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Sullivan group creates special needs softball league

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

email is at the bottom of your screen. a group of ladies in sullivan has created a special needs softball league. it provides kids with disabilities to play a sport many love. "taylor simmerman" says nothing should keep kids away from having fun..not even a disability "we're looking forward to seeing the kids smiling the kids playing parents watching and just really feeling that their kids is really part of something you know really great ." there will be a buddy system. anyone can volunteer. this sunday there are sign ups at the softball fields in sullivan from 2-4. there is no sign up fee right now. organizers expect the league to
Terre Haute
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 71°
Robinson
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 72°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 73°
Rockville
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 71°
Casey
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 74°
Brazil
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 71°
Marshall
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 71°
Weekend showers and thundershowers
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

TH Rex

Image

South Vermllion

Image

Tim Terry haircut

Image

Light Rain Increases Risk of Car Crashes

Image

A Cooler than average weekend ahead

Image

Clay City Pottery Festival kicks off in Goshorn Park

Image

Kona Ice of Terre Haute opens for the season

Image

Wayfinding System Downtown

Image

New Coke bottle unveiled outside of Terre Haute Children's Museum

Image

Sullivan group creates special needs softball league

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

October criminal record expungement event set in Springfield

Image

ISU considering tuition hike, public forum set for this week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Callers besiege Indiana DNR about tree-killing disease

${article.thumbnail.title}

'Harry Potter' will soon add 4 new e-books to the wizarding world

Image

Muddy water floods popular gathering place, people flood in to help

${article.thumbnail.title}

Simon Pagenaud becomes the first French driver to win the Indianapolis 500 in more than a century.

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana and Michigan farmers eager to begin growing hemp

${article.thumbnail.title}

Gambling expansion in Illinois back on the table

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois State Police set online gun dealer certification

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois lawmakers have 5 days left, 5 big issues to settle