Speech to Text for Athletes fill the Hulman Center for Special Olympics opening ceremonies

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

thousands of people are descending upon terre haute. that's as special olympics indiana got underway today. it's bringing quite the economic boom to the area. this year holds special meaning. it's the 50th anniversary of the summer games! you're looking at video of the opening ceremonies tonight at hulman center in terre haute. it took several hours for all the athletes to file in. they enjoyed all the pomp and circumstance..and of course all the high fives! some of the summer games kicked off today. but they continue all weekend. events are being held at both isu and rose hulman. everyone is encouraged to come