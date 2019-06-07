Clear

"Her being strong makes me be strong..." a single mom is fighting for her baby girl as she battles a

"Her being strong makes me be strong..." a single mom is fighting for her baby girl as she battles a rare genetic disorder

Posted: Jun 7, 2019 10:10 PM
Updated: Jun 7, 2019 10:10 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for "Her being strong makes me be strong..." a single mom is fighting for her baby girl as she battles a

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

diagnosed with a rare genetic disorder. it's so rare... finley is a one in one hundred thousandth case. < when you first meet finley you'd never know what she's gone through and what she will go through. she has a rare genetic disorder called hurlers syndrome. her body doesn't make an enzyme that it needs to break down sugars. so, it builds up in other places. unfortunately, there's no cure. "it's a very intimidating kind of thing and you don't want to believe that childs going through that but you know you just take the cards that you're dealt and just deal with them." the cards brooke biddle, finley's mom has been dealt means leaving terre haute and staying in cincinnati, ohio. finley will be a patient at cincinnati childrens hospital for 6 months. she'll undergo chemotherapy.. bone marrow transplants.. and several surgeries. "you have to uproot your whole life and do what you gotta do for you baby /// right now we're just living life at home as normal as we can till we're living in a hospital room for a few months." biddle says it's been a long journey and there's still a long road ahead "i mean you have to be strong for your kid. you don't have a choice to..you just don't have a choice i've got a lot of support and she's strong so her being strong makes me be strong."> this sunday there's a benefit for finley. it'll happen at american legion post 3-46 in terre haute from noon until 7. all of the money raised will help with medical expenses and help the family during their time away from home in cincinnati. we have all of the information on our website w-t-h-i-t-v dot com. reporting live in the newsroom i'm sarah lehman news 10. back to you. we continue to folo a we continue we continue to folo a developing to folo a
Terre Haute
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 71°
Robinson
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 72°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 73°
Rockville
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 71°
Casey
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 74°
Brazil
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 71°
Marshall
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 71°
Weekend showers and thundershowers
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

TH Rex

Image

South Vermllion

Image

Tim Terry haircut

Image

Light Rain Increases Risk of Car Crashes

Image

A Cooler than average weekend ahead

Image

Clay City Pottery Festival kicks off in Goshorn Park

Image

Kona Ice of Terre Haute opens for the season

Image

Wayfinding System Downtown

Image

New Coke bottle unveiled outside of Terre Haute Children's Museum

Image

Sullivan group creates special needs softball league

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

October criminal record expungement event set in Springfield

Image

ISU considering tuition hike, public forum set for this week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Callers besiege Indiana DNR about tree-killing disease

${article.thumbnail.title}

'Harry Potter' will soon add 4 new e-books to the wizarding world

Image

Muddy water floods popular gathering place, people flood in to help

${article.thumbnail.title}

Simon Pagenaud becomes the first French driver to win the Indianapolis 500 in more than a century.

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana and Michigan farmers eager to begin growing hemp

${article.thumbnail.title}

Gambling expansion in Illinois back on the table

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois State Police set online gun dealer certification

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois lawmakers have 5 days left, 5 big issues to settle