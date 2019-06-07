Speech to Text for "Her being strong makes me be strong..." a single mom is fighting for her baby girl as she battles a

diagnosed with a rare genetic disorder. it's so rare... finley is a one in one hundred thousandth case. < when you first meet finley you'd never know what she's gone through and what she will go through. she has a rare genetic disorder called hurlers syndrome. her body doesn't make an enzyme that it needs to break down sugars. so, it builds up in other places. unfortunately, there's no cure. "it's a very intimidating kind of thing and you don't want to believe that childs going through that but you know you just take the cards that you're dealt and just deal with them." the cards brooke biddle, finley's mom has been dealt means leaving terre haute and staying in cincinnati, ohio. finley will be a patient at cincinnati childrens hospital for 6 months. she'll undergo chemotherapy.. bone marrow transplants.. and several surgeries. "you have to uproot your whole life and do what you gotta do for you baby /// right now we're just living life at home as normal as we can till we're living in a hospital room for a few months." biddle says it's been a long journey and there's still a long road ahead "i mean you have to be strong for your kid. you don't have a choice to..you just don't have a choice i've got a lot of support and she's strong so her being strong makes me be strong."> this sunday there's a benefit for finley. it'll happen at american legion post 3-46 in terre haute from noon until 7. all of the money raised will help with medical expenses and help the family during their time away from home in cincinnati. we have all of the information on our website w-t-h-i-t-v dot com. reporting live in the newsroom i'm sarah lehman news 10.