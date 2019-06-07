Speech to Text for Giving the gift of life: Family shares emotional video of Donor Walk

a wabash a wabash valley family wants you to know how proud they are of a young man who is saving many lives by donating his organs. they've released an emotional video to recognize the gift he is giving. good evening and welcome to news 10 on my fox 10. we've told you about the tragic motorcycle crash that happened earlier this week involving a terre haute couple. in our top story tonight... the family is sharing this update to recognize their loved one and the gift he is giving. rachael and danny "joe" smith junior were involved in a motorcycle wreck earlier this week. rachael suffered minor injuries but her husband -- joe -- was critically wounded and would not recover. the family shared this video with news 10. this is from joe's "donor walk." this was the first donor walk to happen at methodist hospital in indianapolis. he made the journey from his hospital room to the operating room with his family by his side. joe donated all of his organs. his family tells us they want to honor joe and encourage others to become organ donors. this is not the first tragedy to strike this family. rachael lost her brother -- garrett sands -- just 14 months ago. the teenager was shot and killed at