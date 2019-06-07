Home
News
Local News
Crime
Education
Health
Indiana
Illinois
Southern Indiana
US & World
Bicentennial
Weather
Alerts
Closings and Delays
Hey Kevin!
Interactive Radar
Maps & Radars
Tower Cams
Weather Blog
Ask The Storm Team
Kevin's Weather
Weather Pics
Sports
College
High School
Indiana State
Video
On Demand
Watch Now
TV Apps
YouTube
Features
Off the Beaten Path
Community Calendar
Community Spotlight
Contests
Deals
Fork Favorites
Fork In The Road
Golden Apple
Healthy Living
Make a Difference
Pros Who Know
Pump Watch
Workforce FIT
Report It
Watch
CBS News Livestream
Eye On Terre Haute
Morning & Midday Interviews
Pledge of Allegiance
Prime Real Estate
Television Schedule
About Us
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
News Team
Our Apps
Text Alerts
WTHI Jobs
Clear
Home
News
Local News
Crime
Education
Health
Indiana
Illinois
Southern Indiana
US & World
Bicentennial
Weather
Alerts
Closings and Delays
Hey Kevin!
Interactive Radar
Maps & Radars
Tower Cams
Weather Blog
Ask The Storm Team
Kevin's Weather
Weather Pics
Sports
College
High School
Indiana State
Video
On Demand
Watch Now
TV Apps
YouTube
Features
Off the Beaten Path
Community Calendar
Community Spotlight
Contests
Deals
Fork Favorites
Fork In The Road
Golden Apple
Healthy Living
Make a Difference
Pros Who Know
Pump Watch
Workforce FIT
Report It
Watch
CBS News Livestream
Eye On Terre Haute
Morning & Midday Interviews
Pledge of Allegiance
Prime Real Estate
Television Schedule
About Us
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
News Team
Our Apps
Text Alerts
WTHI Jobs
Video: Joe's Donor Walk
Video: Joe's Donor Walk
Posted: Jun 7, 2019 6:27 PM
Updated: Jun 7, 2019 6:27 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex
Terre Haute
Few Clouds
83°
Hi: 85° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 83°
More Weather
Robinson
Clear
82°
Hi: 84° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 83°
More Weather
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
81°
Hi: 81° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 81°
More Weather
Rockville
Clear
81°
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 81°
More Weather
Casey
Clear
83°
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 83°
More Weather
Brazil
Clear
81°
Hi: 83° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 81°
More Weather
Marshall
Clear
81°
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 81°
More Weather
Weekend showers and thundershowers
Planner
Temps
Radar
Most Popular Stories
Terre Haute man accused of molesting young girl for around 10 years, getting her pregnant at age 13
Terre Haute man involved in a motorcycle crash will not survive as family works through organ donor process
Larry Faulkner arrested, charged with causing more than $24,000 in damage to Terre Haute businesses, ISU
Vigo County woman sentenced to 12 years for having sex with a minor, and not telling him she has HIV
One killed in Greene County crash
After another tragedy impacts the family of Garrett Sands, a planned blood drive will move forward
Local store will continue to stock milk brand tied to Fair Oaks Farms
Four teens rush into a burning home, saving the life of a 90-year-old neighbor
Crime Stoppers: Theft and vandalism at Crew Carwash
Family inspires others to give after another tragic loss
Latest Video
Video: Joe's Donor Walk
Eye on Terre Haute for June
Terre Haute man accused of molesting young girl for around 10 years, getting her pregnant at age 13
All You Need to Know for Friday
All You Need to Know for Friday
Celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Indiana Special Olympics Summer Games
Some sunshine with scattered thundershowers possible, mainly south. High: 84°
Crime Stoppers: Theft and vandalism at Crew Carwash
Tindera dad
Max Wright
In Case You Missed It
October criminal record expungement event set in Springfield
ISU considering tuition hike, public forum set for this week
Callers besiege Indiana DNR about tree-killing disease
'Harry Potter' will soon add 4 new e-books to the wizarding world
Muddy water floods popular gathering place, people flood in to help
Simon Pagenaud becomes the first French driver to win the Indianapolis 500 in more than a century.
Indiana and Michigan farmers eager to begin growing hemp
Gambling expansion in Illinois back on the table
Illinois State Police set online gun dealer certification
Illinois lawmakers have 5 days left, 5 big issues to settle