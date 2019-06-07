Speech to Text for Eye on Terre Haute for June

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

< eye on terre haute mayor bennett talks about... margaret avenue overpass lighting installed, guardrail, and landscaping wrapped up. working to be done by the end of the month paving projects hulman and fruitridge done 25th street is next wallace is next 3rd. week of june us 41 project going well should be done by the end of the month, most work done at night potholes still report them 311 especially side streets casino referendum on november ballot convention center looking at proposals and finances ground breaking in august city finances going well, where we need to be property taxes public safety upgrades banks of the wabash festival rib fest coming back in august city cleanup 311 special olympics > your help is needed to find the suspect in a theft from a your help is needed to find the