Clear

Eye on Terre Haute for June

Mayor Duke Bennett shares with News 10 about the City of Terre Haute in our monthly segment Eye on Terre Haute.

Posted: Jun 7, 2019 11:54 AM
Updated: Jun 7, 2019 11:54 AM
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Speech to Text for Eye on Terre Haute for June

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

eye on terre haute mayor bennett talks about... margaret avenue overpass lighting installed, guardrail, and landscaping wrapped up. working to be done by the end of the month paving projects hulman and fruitridge done 25th street is next wallace is next 3rd. week of june us 41 project going well should be done by the end of the month, most work done at night potholes still report them 311 especially side streets casino referendum on november ballot convention center looking at proposals and finances ground breaking in august city finances going well, where we need to be property taxes public safety upgrades banks of the wabash festival rib fest coming back in august city cleanup 311 special olympics
Image

Eye on Terre Haute for June

Image

Terre Haute man accused of molesting young girl for around 10 years, getting her pregnant at age 13

Image

All You Need to Know for Friday

Image

All You Need to Know for Friday

Image

Celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Indiana Special Olympics Summer Games

Image

Some sunshine with scattered thundershowers possible, mainly south. High: 84°

Image

Crime Stoppers: Theft and vandalism at Crew Carwash

Image

Tindera dad

Image

Max Wright

Image

Boys golf

