Terre Haute man accused of molesting young girl for around 10 years, getting her pregnant at age 13

53-year-old James Stewart was charged with three counts of child molestation.

Posted: Jun 7, 2019 11:18 AM
Updated: Jun 7, 2019 11:18 AM
Posted By: Scott Arnold

30-dollars... it just might be stolen! police have arrested a terre haute man on child molestation charges. "53"-year-old "james stewart" faced a judge for the first time yesterday. he is accused of impregnating a "13"-year-old girl. according to court documents.. the abuse began when the victim was just "3"-years old. "the girl" told "police" it happened while "stewart" was watching her. "the pregnancy" has since been terminated. "a jury trial" is set "for october 22nd".
October criminal record expungement event set in Springfield

ISU considering tuition hike, public forum set for this week

Callers besiege Indiana DNR about tree-killing disease

'Harry Potter' will soon add 4 new e-books to the wizarding world

Muddy water floods popular gathering place, people flood in to help

Simon Pagenaud becomes the first French driver to win the Indianapolis 500 in more than a century.

Indiana and Michigan farmers eager to begin growing hemp

Gambling expansion in Illinois back on the table

Illinois State Police set online gun dealer certification

Illinois lawmakers have 5 days left, 5 big issues to settle