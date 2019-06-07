Speech to Text for Terre Haute man accused of molesting young girl for around 10 years, getting her pregnant at age 13

police have arrested a terre haute man on child molestation charges. "53"-year-old "james stewart" faced a judge for the first time yesterday. he is accused of impregnating a "13"-year-old girl. according to court documents.. the abuse began when the victim was just "3"-years old. "the girl" told "police" it happened while "stewart" was watching her. "the pregnancy" has since been terminated. "a jury trial" is set "for october 22nd".