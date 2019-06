All You Need to Know for Friday

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

ONE PERSON HAS DIED...AND 21 ARE hurt after A WRECK INVOLVING A MILITARY VEHICLE... IT HAPPENED EARLY YESTERDAY NEAR An ACADEMY TRAINING SITE.. TWO SOLDIERS WERE DRIVING A TROOP VEHICLE WITH 20 CADETS INSIDE. They were headed TO THE "CAMP NATURAL BRIDGE TRAINING SITE." THE NAMES OF THOSE INVOLVED HAVE NOT BEEN RELEASED AT THIS TIME.. THE ACCIDENT HIGHLIGHTS A SHOCKING TREND... MORE U-S TROOPS ARE DYING IN TRAINING INCIDENTS THAN IN COMBAT OPERATIONS .

////

THERE IS AN ACTIVE INVESTIGATION INTO WHAT CAUSED A CRASH THAT KILLED ONE PERSON.. AND PUT ANOTHER IN THE HOSPITAL IN GREENE COUNTY.. IT HAPPENED WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON AT COUNTY ROAD "100"-SOUTH AND COUNTY ROAD "150"-WEST. "THE GREENE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE" TELLS "NEWS 10".. THE DRIVER "42"-YEAR-OLD "JASON GIBER-SON" OF WORTHINGTON LOST CONTROL OF THE TRUCK HE WAS DRIVING, LEFT THE ROAD, AND THEN HIT A TREE. "GIBER-SON" WAS TAKEN BY HELICOPTER TO AN INDIANAPOLIS HOSPITAL. HIS PASSENGER "46"-YEAR-OLD "AARON HENIG-MAN" OF MATTOON, ILLINOIS DIED AT THE SCENE OF THE CRASH.

///

A MAN ACCUSED OF GETTING A TEENAGE GIRL PREGNANT...IS NOW BEHIND BARS... "53"-YEAR-OLD "JAMES STEWART".. FACED A JUDGE FOR THE FIRST TIME YESTERDAY.. ACCORDING TO COURT DOCUMENTS.. THE ABUSE STARTED WHEN THE VICTIM WAS JUST "3"-YEARS OLD. "THE GIRL" TOLD "POLICE" IT HAPPENED WHILE "STEWART" WAS WATCHING HER. "THE PREGNANCY" HAS SINCE BEEN TERMINATED.

////

IN CONTINUING COVERAGE THIS MORNING.. A LOCAL STORE SAYS IT WILL CONTINUE TO STOCK A MILK BRAND that's TIED TO CONTROVERSY IN INDIANA... BAESLER'S MARKET IN TERRE HAUTE HAS SAID IT WILL CONTINUE TO SELL FAIR-LIFE PRODUCTS.. "FAIR-LIFE" GETS SOME OF ITS MILK FROM "FAIR OAKS FARMS." IN NEWTON COUNTY, INDIANA BUT, THERE'S NO OTHER DIRECT CONNECTION BETWEEN THE TWO. THE FARM IS UNDERFIRE FROM AN ANIMAL RIGHTS ORGANIZATION ABOUT ALLEGED ANIMAL ABUSE.. A BAESLER'S SPOKESPERSON SAYS "FAIRLIFE" RECEIVED LESS THAN 5-PERCENT OF ITS MILK FROM "FAIR OAKS FARMS." "FAIR-LIFE" SAID IT HAS STOPPED TAKING DELIVERIES FROM THE FARM. IT ALSO SAYS IT ALSO INTENDS TO DO AUDITS AT ITS SUPPLIER FARMS.

///

THE OLD Y-M-C-A BUILDING IN TERRE HAUTE.. WILL STAY EMPTY FOR NOW.. COMMON WEALTH COMPANIES WAS LOOKING TO TURN THE OLD 'Y' INTO AFFORDABLE LIVING APARTMENTS. BUT THEY NEEDED A 10 YEAR TAX ABATEMENT TO BE ABLE TO. LAST NIGHT THEIR REQUEST FOR THE ABATEMENT DIDN'T PASS THE COUNCIL. THE COUNCIL SAYS THEY'RE CONFIDENT SOMETHING WILL GO INTO THE OLD Y-M-C-A. BUT COMMON WEALTH COMPANIES AND INDIANA LANDMARKS SAY THEY AREN'T OPTIMISTIC ABOUT IT.

////

THE OLD Y-M-C-A BUILDING IN TERRE HAUTE.. WILL STAY EMPTY FOR NOW.. COMMON WEALTH COMPANIES WAS LOOKING TO TURN THE OLD 'Y' INTO AFFORDABLE LIVING APARTMENTS. BUT THEY NEEDED A 10 YEAR TAX ABATEMENT TO BE ABLE TO. LAST NIGHT THEIR REQUEST FOR THE ABATEMENT DIDN'T PASS THE COUNCIL. THE COUNCIL SAYS THEY'RE CONFIDENT SOMETHING WILL GO INTO THE OLD Y-M-C-A. BUT COMMON WEALTH COMPANIES AND INDIANA LANDMARKS SAY THEY AREN'T OPTIMISTIC ABOUT IT.

///

AND AS YOU HEAD OUT THIS MORNING... HERE ARE AREAS THAT WILL BE CLOSED BECAUSE OF THOSE GAMES... THEY INCLUDE-- "FIRST STREET"... FROM "SYCAMORE TO EAGLE STREET".. "CHESTNUT STREET"... FROM "5TH.. TO 3RD STREET." --- AND "4TH STREET"... FROM THE "TIPPECANOE STREET AREA TO CHERRY STREET." THEY WILL BE CLOSED THROUGH SUNDAY..