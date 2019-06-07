Clear

Celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Indiana Special Olympics Summer Games

Friday afternoon kicks off the first day to the Special Olympics Summer Games and in just a few hours, Terre Haute will be taken over by thousands of athletes and their families for a weekend of competition and fun. This year brings an even bigger celebration because it's the 50th anniversary of the Special Olympics in Indiana.

of a today marks today marks the start of a very busy weekend in terre haute. in just a few hours... athletes and their families will be here for the "special olympic summer games." and to continue the celebration.. it's the 50th anniversary of the games in indiana! to celebrate... you'll see a large golden statue placed on the bocce ball field. that's where we find news 10's "jordan kudisch" this morning. jordan, what can you tell us about this piece of art? jon...alia.. as you can see this sign is pretty big. now, there's a lot more meaning that what you see right here. the point of the sign is to walk up and lift your arms like this. **adlib** then the next thing you know, you're apart of the logo! the sign goes along with the theme--- "joy of inclusion." the figures represent the past, present, and future. it sends a message to end discrimination against those with disabilities through sports and education. i spoke with jeff mohler on the details of design. he's the ceo of special olympics. he says it represents a person at three different moments of their life. "the arms down and how they've been looked down by society over the years. hopefully through special olympics participation the arms spread outwards means that they're treated as equals now. then our athletes stand in front of that and finish off the logo by having their arms raised up in joy and try to strive to be better than they've ever been before." athletes are encouraged to come up to this sign and take a picture throughout the weekend... to represent the "victory" behind 50 years. reporting live in terre haute, jordan kudisch, news 10. and as you head out this morning... here are areas that will be closed because of the indiana special olympics games... they include-- "first street"... from "sycamore to eagle street".. "chestnut street"... from "5th.. to 3rd street." --- and "4th street"... from the "tippecanoe street area to cherry street." they will be closed through sunday..
