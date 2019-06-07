Clear

Some sunshine with scattered thundershowers possible, mainly south. High: 84°

A front is stalled to our south and will agitate the atmosphere enough to produce scattered showers and thundershowers on Friday.

Terre Haute
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 72°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 71°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 68°
Rockville
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 72°
Casey
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 71°
Brazil
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 72°
Marshall
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 72°
Weekend showers and thundershowers
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

