Speech to Text for Crime Stoppers: Theft and vandalism at Crew Carwash

dollars a year. police need your help to find a man accused of stealing from a car wash. but there's something else that racked up the cost of the ordeal. here's sheriff john plasse with tonight's crime stoppers. <this week crime stoppers report comes from the files of the vigo county sheriff's office. detectives are needing your help identifying this individual. take a look at these images. on may 21st 2019 at approximately 12:37am a blue 4 door bmw with silver rims can be seen driving into crew car wash where the driver pries open the electronic face plates that accept cash for car washes. cash was taken however the most expensive part of this crime was having to replace the electronic face plates which exceeded $500.00. if you have any information on this case please call crime stoppers at 812-238-stop or go online at wthitv.com and follow the links. remember all tips are anonymous and could receive up to $1,000 if your tip leads to an arrest. for crime stoppers and news 10 i am sheriff john plasse. >