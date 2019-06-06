Speech to Text for Tindera dad

wayne newton post 346 takes their home opener, seven-three over danville... last night i introduced to elizabeth tindera....the freshman tomorrow will be the first tennis player from south vermillion to ever play in a state finals match... tennis has been what tindera has needed this year, its been an emotional season for her.....its been the first one without her dad, who was her coach.... he passed away unexpectedly in november...making it to state was a goal for both elizabeth and her dad, so this weekend is extra special for her!