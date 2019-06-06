Clear

Max Wright

ISU Catcher earns academic All-American honor

Posted: Jun 6, 2019 11:01 PM
Updated: Jun 6, 2019 11:01 PM
Posted By: Rick Semmler

state finals... >> indiana state baseball player max wright made history today becoming the first academic all-amierican in program history.... the junior has been named a 2019 google cloud academic all-american... this academic all-american team goes to 15 members with a gpa of 4-point-ohh or higher and to 26 members with at least a 3.9 as a undergraduate or graduate student athlete. on the diamond the catcher started 57 of 61 games this year for isu...he finished batting 296 with four homers and 36 rbi....
