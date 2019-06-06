Clear

Boys golf

IHSAA Golf regionals

Posted: Jun 6, 2019 11:01 PM
Updated: Jun 6, 2019 11:01 PM
Posted By: Rick Semmler

Speech to Text for Boys golf

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

had the wabash the wabash valley had several high school teams and individual golfers competing today at the washington regional down in montgomery trying to advance on to next weeks ihsaa state finals... << beautiful day for golf at the country oaks golf course.... clay city's justin hopkins pulls to even par through nine holes with this nice birdie on 18....he shot a very solid 76, but it wasn't good enough to advance on.... on 12 brock craney drops the short putt for washington catholic.... south knox coleton hostetler with a tough upward putt on two that he drains.... terre haute south's graham stultz almost gets the birdie on 12.....not sure where he got his golfing skills at, know its not from his old man....stultz taps in for par... west vigo's number one alex baker finishes his first nine with the putt on 18.... washington's dominic depass nice touch with the putter on 11...... parke heritage was making their very first appearance in a regional....their number two landen stewart gets on the green on hole four.... terre haute north's sam bowen with the nice short gap, he chips up and near the hole on 11...the patriots had the second lowest team score from the area with a 343.... on two, northview's benjamin goshen with the downhill putt...northview fired the best team score from the wabash valley with a 334... but no team or individual from the area advanced on to the
