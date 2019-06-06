Clear
Celebrating 'National Drive-In Movie Day' at Terre Haute's drive-in theater

Posted: Jun 6, 2019 10:22 PM
Updated: Jun 6, 2019 10:22 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

shoe rental and two games. it's national drive-in movie day! the day honors the opening of the first drive-in back in 19--33! this kind of theater made a comeback in terre haute last september. you'll find "moon-lite drive in" on lafayette avenue, on the north-side. the owner says the theater is one of about 300 in the country. you can enjoy a night out in front of the big screen this weekend. tomorrow and saturday you can see "secret life of pets 2".. starting at 9--45 pm. that's followed by "a dog's journey" at 11--30 pm. we have prices and
