Vigo Bowl gives back with series of fundraising nights

Posted: Jun 6, 2019 10:21 PM
Updated: Jun 6, 2019 10:21 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

tonight on my new for you new for you tonight on my fox 10... you can bowl this month.. and give back to vigo county students at the same time! "vigo bowl" is hosting fundraiser nights every tuesday and thursday in june. money collected those nights will go to the "vigo county school corporation backpack program." the program gives students food for weekends.. and school breaks. the owners say it's a great opportunity to have some family fun.. while helping the community. this is our hometown.. we have daughters that are teachers. we have grandchildren in the vigo county school corporation. we know first-hand that there is kids hungry every day. you can take part from 4.. until 10 p-m. part from 4.. you can take you can take part from 4.. until 10 p-m. again, that's each tuesday and thursday this month. the cost is 5-dollars per person for
WTHI Radar

