Speech to Text for Local store will continue to stock milk brand tied to Fair Oak Farms

local a local store will continue to stock a milk brand tied to a controversy in indiana. baesler's carries milk from "fair-life." "fair-life" gets some of its milk from "fair oaks farms." in newton county, indiana but, there's no other direct connection between the two. on my fox 10 last night -- we explained an animal rights group is accusing "fair oaks farms" of animal abuse. some stores are pulling "fair-life" products. baesler's market in terre haute says it is aware of the allegations against "fair oaks farms." today -- "baesler's" shared with us "why" it will "not" discontinue the milk brand. a baesler's spokesperson says "fairlife" received less than 5-percent of its milk from "fair oaks farms." "fair-life" said it has stopped taking deliveries from the farm. "baesler's" says it's important to put "real thought" into suppliers. we like to keep it as local as possible, because usually that means you are getting better standards, and practices, and policies and a better idea of what's actually going on. "fair-life" says it also intends to do audits at its supplier farms. the goal is to ensure the farms are